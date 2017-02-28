Paul Carrack has live date in Nottingham

Paul Carrack brings his latest UK tour to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall this weekend.

Acclaimed as one of the UK’s great singer-songwriters Paul Carrack has worked with the likes of Eric Clapton, Roxy Music, BB King, Nick Lowe, Roger Waters, Squeeze, Mike & Mechanics, Elton John, The Smiths and Ringo Starr to name but a few.

He has also written such classics as How Long and co-written Love Will Keep Us Alive for the Eagles and Over My Shoulder with Mike Rutherford.

His Nottingham show is on Saturday, March 4.

Ticket details are on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk