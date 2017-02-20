Paul Carrack at Sheffield Arena this week

Paul Carrack is live at Sheffield Arena Steel Hall this week as part of his biggest ever UK tour.

Acclaimed as one of the UK’s great singer-songwriters Paul Carrack has worked with the likes of Eric Clapton, Roxy Music, BB King, Nick Lowe, Roger Waters, Squeeze, Mike & Mechanics, Elton John, The Smiths and Ringo Starr to name just a few.

He has also written such classics as How Long and co-written Love Will Keep Us Alive for the Eagles and Over My Shoulder with Mike Rutherford.

He is at Sheffield Arena on Friday, February 24.

Ticket details are on 0114 2565656 or www.sheffieldarena.co.uk