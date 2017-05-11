Pasha Kovalev is dancing the night away in Retford

Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev brings his new tour to the Majestic Theatre in Retford next week.

Winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, Pasha Kovalev is back on tour with Let’s Dance The Night Away.

Pasha arrived in the UK in 2011 as one of the professionals on Strictly.

His first celebrity partner was Chelsea Healey and they became the nation’s favourites when they were runners up to the coveted title.

In 2012 he danced with Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh and was once again runner-up.

In 2013 Pasha danced with Countdown presenter Rachel Riley before finally winning the trophy in 2014 with television presenter Caroline Flack.

After the huge success of his Life Through Dance and It’s All About You tours over the last few years, Pasha will be joined again by his spectacular dancers including special guest Anja Garnis.

This brand new production features breathtaking choreography, sensational music and stunning costumes.

He will also be dancing with members of Retford dance school, the Julie Turner Stage Academy in each half of the show.

It’s a hugely interactive show and reaches out to the local dance communities as well as entertaining fans of Pasha, dance and of Strictly Come Dancing.

The show is at the Majestic on Thursday, May 18 and tickets are available now on 0114 249600 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT