Ozzy Ozspawn to rock Worksop

Ozzy Ozspawn is live at The Frog this weekend.
The show is a UK-based tribute to Ozzy Ozbourne and the iconic Black Sabbath frontman’s solo years and legendary live gigs.
The gig is on Saturday, August 26, details are at http://bit.ly/2vJ8CR4
