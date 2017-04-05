Opera Boys are sweeping into Retford this month

The Opera Boys are bringing their acclaimed live show to the Majestic Theatre in Retford.

The group are four leading men from London’s West End who combine in a powerhouse of vocal harmony to deliver a stunning blend of music ranging from opera to pop and everything in between.

For the last five years they have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment.

Making opera accessible to the masses, The Opera Boys combine their exceptional classically trained voices with their experience, showmanship and personality.

The boys trained at some of the UK’s finest schools including The Royal Academy of Music, and have each become highly successful performers in their own right.

Between them they have performed lead roles on London’s West End and on Broadway in New York.

They have performed as backing vocalists to some of the world’s biggest superstars including Russell Watson, Robbie Williams, Tom Jones and Elton John.

In 2015 one of the group aappeared as part of the Belgian entry for The Eurovision Song Contest, performing to a global audience of 200 million, and placing a very respectable fourth in the competition.

Together the boys have performed in theatres and concert halls throughout the UK and have been lucky enough to travel all over the world performing their show.

They have been invited to perform at a number of prestigious events including the 10th anniversary of the maiden voyage of Cunard’s superliner Queen Mary II, and the inaugural voyage of P&O’s largest cruise ship Britannia, launched by The Queen.

They are at Retford on Saturday, April 15 and tickets are available now on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com