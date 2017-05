Obsidian and Nickleback’D are live at The Frog in Worksop this weekend.

Obsidian (formally Where Words Fail) play music by the likes of Guns n’ Roses, Metallica, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Bon Jovi and more.

Nickleback’D are a Nickleback tribue band.

The gig is on Saturday, June 3, for details go to http://bit.ly/2qZXj7N