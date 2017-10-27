Nottingham date for Deaf Havana on new tour

Deaf Havana will play a headline show at Rock City in Nottingham next month

Following a busy summer with festival dates alongside the likes of Kings of Leon and Aerosmith, as well as making their Glastonbury debut on The Other Stage, the band is now releasing the special reworked edition of their top five album All These Countless Nights on October 27.

The new edition sees the original album tracklisting appear on disc one, as well as a trio of bonus tracks, whilst disc two features the entire album reworked.

Frontman James Veck-Gilodi said: “The inspiration behind these reworked versions, much like we did years ago with the Fools And Worthless Liars alternative versions, was that if we are going to re-release a record, we really want fans to buy something worth spending their money on.

“I’ve never been a fan of re-releases that just have a couple of live tracks shoved on the end.

“I am always keen to try out new things and I have a very short attention span.

“I tried to get as far away from the original tracks as we could, some of the darkest, heaviest songs on the original record have now become the lightest and most upbeat ones and some of the tracks are so far removed that they are barely recognisable.

“I’m incredibly excited for everyone to hear what we have done and to bring some of these new versions out on tour in the future.”

They are at Rock City on November 17 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2rFROrx