Nominate your favourite park for national award

Do you think that your local park, playground or playing field is the best in the country? Here’s your chance to prove it.

National charity Fields in Trust have launched a campaign to find the UK’s Best Park, as voted by you!

This unique award is open to all public green spaces across the UK through a simple online nomination at www.fieldsintrust.org/bestpark.

It might be that your park is great for a Sunday afternoon stroll, your neighbourhood playground is a hive of activity for children, or a nature reserve provides a stress-free space to relax. This is your chance to help your favourite space gain the recognition it deserves.

Last year 12 of the 214 UK parks nominated were from the East Midlands. The overall winner of the UK’s Best Park Award 2016 was Rouken Glen Park in East Renfrewshire, which topped the poll when the 10,000 public votes were counted. Could a park from the East Midlands win in 2017?

The UK’s Best Park award is one of ten categories that together form the sixth, annual Fields in Trust Awards. Winners will be revealed at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on November 29 in an event which celebrates the achievements of individuals and organisations who have worked over the last year to ensure that everyone has access to protected outdoor recreational space.

Categories include the Community Champion Award and, sponsored by Environmental regeneration charity Groundwork, the Young Champion Award. A new category for 2017 is for the Friends Group of the year, which will celebrate projects with significant community participation in running or improving a park or green space.

Fields in Trust, the only national charity that safeguards recreational green space, want to recognise the role that parks play in our communities, bringing people together and creating a safe outdoor environment that everyone should be entitled to.