New stars of TV wrestling are live in Retford

Megaslam Wrestling comes to Retford for the first time this week.

And it will mean a chance to see some of the new names and faces of TV wrestling live in the ring at the Majestic Theatre.

ITV is bringing the popular World of Sport Wrestling show back to it’s TV screens this year.

And Megaslam’s show features many of those who will be taking part in the TV comeback, including Megaslam British champion, CJ Banks, ‘Mexican Sensation’ El Ligero, and ladies’ champion Lizzy Styles.

The show is at the Majestic on Friday, January 13, for tickets call 01777 706866 or visit www.majesticretford.com