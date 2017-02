New Model Army are back on the road and playing live at Sheffield Corporation in April.

Formed in Bradford in 1980, New Model Army’s beginnings were inspired by northern soul and punk.

They have since been massively influential in post-punk, folk-rock, goth, metal and various musical sub-cultures.

Their latest album, Winter, was released last year.

Their Sheffield gig is on April 6, for tickets call 0844 2491000 or go to http://bit.ly/2k6FDUS