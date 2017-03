Sheffield singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna is bringing her Speed of Light Acoustic Tour to Christ Church in Worksop this weekend.

The gig is on Saturday, March 3 and is a rescheduled show after her original date on February 17 was postponed due to illness.

All tickets for February are still valid for the new date and there are still a few available online at Eventbrite or Skiddle as well as on the door.

Tickets are £10 on 01909 530127 christchurchworksop@btconnect.com