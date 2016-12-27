You’d be mad to miss Bearded Theory 2017

Bearded Theory will reverberate with the sounds of classic hits including Our House, Baggy Trousers and One Step Beyond as Madness are to headline the main stage on Sunday, May 28.

Madnesss are one of the UK’s best loved bands, achieving more than 20 chart hit singles, many of them instantly recognisable classics.

Performing at both the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert and London Olympic Games closing ceremony in 2012, Madness have ascended into true ’national treasure’ status, and Bearded Theory are delighted to be welcoming them to Catton Hall in Derbyshire, hot off the back of a major arena tour this winter.

Steve Blount, Bearded Theory organiser says: “We are chuffed to bits to have finally secured the booking of Madness, a band we have been trying to confirm for the past couple of years.

“Having seen the band twice this year, including their epic performance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, I knew we had to bag them to close out our tenth anniversary celebrations”.

Bearded Theory are also proud to announce a number of additional main stage bookings. Alabama 3 will be returning with more of their chaotic, techno-fuelled southern (London) blues. 6Music DJ extraordinaire Don Letts will bring his legendary bulging record bag of classic tunes and Skippinish will showcase their bagpipe-infused traditional Scottish folk music. Former Dum Dum’s frontman Josh Doyle, Manchester reggae legends Nucleus Roots, and Sheffield-based ‘explosive dub’ act Smiling Ivy have also all been added to the bill.

As previously announced, seminal British rock act Skunk Anansie, and punk duo Slaves will headline the Pallet (Main) stage, on Friday.

Skunk Anansie, fronted by the legendary Skin, will be the first female fronted band to headline Bearded Theory`s Spring Gathering. Talking ahead of their appearance the band said “Stoked to be headlining Friday at Bearded Theory. This festival is crazy good and we are looking forward to smashing it”.

Radio 1 favourites Slaves have just secured their second top 10 album with “Take Control” going to number 6 in October. Their debut album Are You Satisfied charted at Number 8 last year, and we are delighted to have finally bagged them after a few years of trying.

Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering returns after an absolutely incredible, sold out event in 2016, which received universally positive reviews; Louder Than War boldly stated that “Bearded Theory is by a distance the best medium sized festival in the country”.

The press accolades have also been echoed by the music industry, and Bearded Theory was awarded Best Family Festival at the 2016 UK Festival Awards, and shortlisted in three further categories.

Tickets for Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering 2017 - running from May 25-28 are on sale now via www.seetickets.com, or by calling the box office on 0871 220 0260.