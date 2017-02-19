X Factor Live tour kicks off in Nottingham

The X Factor Live Tour 2017 kicks off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on February 23.

The X Factor Live Tour 2017 is a country wide arena tour with contestants performing classic songs and viewers’ favourites from the TV series.

Attended by over three million people, The X Factor Live Tour has been one of the most successful annual arena tours in the UK for the past 12 years. Don’t miss the opportunity to catch this year’s stars live in an arena near you.

For ticket availability, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/xfactor2017 or call 0843 373 3000.