Top string quartet to play Djanogly Recital Hall

The Djanogly Recital Hall in Nottingham plays host to a performance by Quatuor Voce on Thursday, May 18.

They will be playing Mozart’s String Quartet No.15 in D minor, K421, Schulhoff’s Five Pieces for String Quartet and Beethoven’s String Quartet in C, Op.59 No.3.

Quatuor Voce is now established as one of the best French quartets of its generation, having received top awards at international competitions including Geneva, Vienna, and London, and has performed at the Wigmore Hall, Concertgebouw, in and Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden.

For ticket details, you can call the box office on 0115 8467777.