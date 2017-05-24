Three of the best at The Diamond this week

The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield welcomes The Smiths United through the door for a tribute gig to The Smiths and Morrissey on Friday, May 26.

WhiteSnake UK perform a tribute act at the Stoney Street-based venue on Saturday, May 27. Whitesnake UK concentrate purely on reproducing the classic sound of Whitesnake, providing an excellent show to experience.

Then, on Sunday, May 28, come down for a bank holiday Sunday gig and welcome back Stereosonics, serving up a fantastic night of terrific music.

For more, go to www.thediamonduk.com