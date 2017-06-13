Stone Roses tribute act to play at Diamond

The Ultimate Stone Roses will be performing an eagerly-awaited gig at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Sunday, June 18.

Featuring all members who all hail from Manchester this talented tribute band is made up of diehard Stone Roses fans who have dedicated themselves to mastering the music of their heroes.

They will be playing songs from the seminal first album, plus The Second Coming and early fan favourites likes Sally Cinnamon and Mersey Paradise.

For more on the band, you can go to http://www.theultimatestoneroses.com/

For more on the forthcoming gigs at the venue, you can go to www.thediamonduk.com