Spectacular show in store from Hawklords at the Diamond

Catch the Hawklords in spectacular action when they come The Diamond at Sutton-in-Ashfield on Thursday, October 19.

Following the success of their critically acclaimed UK Top 40 Album Chart release Fusion in 2016, Hawklords reset their space-rock clock with the 2017 album release entitled, Six (out now) and an extensive UK tour.

From the malevolent maelstrom that is Mind Crime and the intoxicating intrigue of Nightside to the expansive desolation of Los Cavatina, this album breaks the mould with a stark and disturbing, yet, sometimes beautiful, body of work, that reaches into spaces where many may fear to tread.

Described by the band as “a study in dystopia and the dark spaces of the mind”, it features key former Hawkwind members Harvey Bainbridge and Jerry Richards, with Dave Pearce (from British psych-rock band The Bevis Frond) alongside newest band member, Tom Ashurst.

For more on the gig, go to www.thediamonduk.com

Photo credit: Dave Easthope