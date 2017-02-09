Silence is golden at National Ice Centre

The National Ice Centre in Nottingham has introduced Silent Disco skating sessions especially for February half-term!

A Silent Disco is a lot like a regular disco except everyone is listening to their choice of music through headphones so you can have your own little party.

Two Silent Disco skating parties will take place at the National Ice Centre on Saturday, February 11.

A Family Silent Disco (2.30pm-5pm) will keep the little ones entertained as they skate along to a choice of children’s sing-a-long music or chart and dance hits. A Club Silent Disco will get underway from 7.30pm where the lights go all the way down and skaters can listen to a variety of music through their headsets.

Tickets are available to pre-book now at a discounted rate of £8 per person, this includes skate hire and headset rental. Tickets can be pre-booked at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/silentdisco

On the day, prices will increase to £10 per person, including skate hire and headset rental. Tickets can be purchased in person at the National Ice Centre and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Box Office.

The National Ice Centre will also celebrate Nottingham’s Light Night on Friday, February 10, with a FREE Silent Disco which will take place outside the venue on Bolero Square from 5:30pm until 10pm. Participants will receive a skating voucher.

Further information can be found at www.national-ice-centre.com