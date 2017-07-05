Sheffield show for singing star Martha

With an undeniable voice and an arsenal of powerful songs, Martha Wainwright is described as “a beguiling performer and a refreshingly different force in music”.

The 41-year-old New York-born and Canada raised folk-rock singer-songwriter is performing in Sheffield next week following the release of her fourth studio album, Goodnight City, late last year.

A spokesman said: “Goodnight City album returns to the rawness of her first release and includes songs by Martha, as well as songs written by notable artists to highlight her incredible voice. These songs are written by her friends and other great songwriters such as Beth Orton, Glen Hansard, her brother Rufus Wainwright, Michael Ondaatje, and Merrill Garbus of tUnE-yArDs.

The album was recorded in Montreal, where Martha and her husband, producer Brad Albetta, who also worked in the album, have resided for the last couple of years with their two children.

Martha plays The Foundry, Sheffield, on Thursday, July 13.

Tickets, priced from £27.50, are now available from foundrysu.com