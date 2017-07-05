Sheffield show as Phil Collins enjoys more days in paradise

Night after night on his incredible comeback tour, Phil Collins has introduced his show to the audience by saying he has missed them.

And he isn’t joking.

The singer, drummer, producer, solo star and star of Genesis keeps extending his comeback tour – his first live dates in 10 years – and has now added Sheffield to the celebration.

The 66-year-old will play Sheffield Arena on Friday, November 24, more than 20 years since his last visit to the venue where he played 2 sell-out shows back in November 1994.

He said: “It took just a few moments on stage and singing with the fans to convince me that this was the best idea I’ve had in years.

“There’s so much love and so much fun.

“We decided to share that with as many people as we could.”

His performances, including a three-night residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall and a triumphant homecoming gig at the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival in the heart of London to 65,000 fans have earned rave reviews, with his band storming venues every night – including his 16-year-old son Nick taking his dad’s place on drums.

Announcing his comeback tour, Phil said: “I thought I would retire quietly.

“However,thanks to the fans, my family and support from some extraordinary artists I have rediscovered my passion for music and performing.

“It’s time to do it all again and I’m excited. It just feels right.”

With 100 million record sales to his name and number one albums the world over, Phil Collins is a legend whose work has received growing acclaim as a new generation of artists have discovered and been inspired by an incredible career.

Artists from Adele, to Pharrell, Lorde, Kanye West and Beyoncé have talked of their love for his music since Phil announced his retirement from music in 2011.

One the most successful artists of his generation, with more UK Top 40 singles than any other artist of the 1980s, he came to prominence first as drummer and then as frontman of Genesis, making his solo debut with 1981’s album Face Value, containing smash hit single In The Air Tonight.

He followed this with an extraordinary run as a prolific hit maker – three UK number ones with Easy Lover, You Can’t Hurry Love and Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now), as well as seven US number ones and global smashes including One More Night, Separate Lives, Two Hearts, Another Day In Paradise, I Wish It Would Rain Down, Both Sides Of The Story and Dance Into The Light to name but a few.

Tickets for Phil Collins’ Sheffield Arena show go on general sale on Friday, July 7, at 9am, from www.sheffieldarena.co.uk and 0114 256 5656.