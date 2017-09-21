Sheffield set to know Barbara Dickson so well

Sheffield City Hall is preparing to welcome Scottish music royalty to the stage.

Barbara Dickson OBE – who learned much of her craft in the Steel City’s folk clubs of the 1960s – will be joined by pianist Nick Holland for a special show “exploring her catalogue of songs at an intimate level”.

The show, on Sunday, September 24, comes as she prepares for the release of a two-disc live recording of her 2017 full-band concert tour, in Good Company, which is out on Friday, September 29, but will be available to buy at the venue.

The 69-year-old is Scotland’s top-selling female album artist of all time, thanks to hits such as Answer Me, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, The Caravan Song and 1985’s smash hit number one I Know Him So Well, with Elaine Paige.

Now she returns to Sheffield after “far too long”. for a show drawing on her folk roots, contemporary greats and some of her classic hits.

Support comes from Anthony Toner and tickets, priced from £29.12, including booking fees, are available from sheffieldcityhall.co.uk