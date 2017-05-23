Savoretti to support Legend on UK tour dates including Nottingham

Acclaimed, multi-platinum selling, Oscar, Golden Globe, and ten-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter John Legend will return to Europe to embark on his biggest tour yet this September and October.

The Darkness and Light tour will arrive in Europe for a 24-show jaunt of the continent, stopping off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Sunday, September 10.

Joining Legend on his European tour is English singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti, whose 2015 top ten album Written In Scars led to a sold-out worldwide tour.

2016 saw Jack release his fifth studio album Sleep No More, an even richer, more varied and emotionally affecting record than its predecessor, each song a tremendous showcase for his exceptional voice, resulting in a record Jack describes as a “love letter to my wife.”

The news of the tour comes as John announces Surefire - the second single to be lifted from the album Darkness and Light, which was released to critical acclaim in December 2016. Surefire will follow the album’s lead single Love Me Now, which has garnered over 157,000,000 Spotify streams worldwide, with the official video being viewed over 88,000,000 times on YouTube.

Since the release of Darkness and Light, John Legend has co-executive produced and starred in the box office smash La La Land, which has gone on to win seven Golden Globe Awards and six Academy Awards, and performed the title track to the recent remake of Beauty and the Beast with Ariana Grande.

The new album Darkness and Light is available now.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £50.40, £61.60 and £78.40 (includes admin fee).

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/john-legend via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.