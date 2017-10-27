Sam Smith set for Sheffield show

British singer-songwriting superstar Sam Smith has announced his biggest headline shows to date with a, eight-date 2018 United Kingdom arena tour – kicking off at Sheffield’s Fly DSA Arena.

The 25-year-old has topped the charts with songs such as Money on My Mind, Stay with Me, Writing’s on the Wall Lay Me Down and his latest single Too Good at Goodbyes.

And the tour announcement comes ahead of the release of his second album, The Thrill Of It All, on Friday, November 3.

It has been more than three years since Sam’s debut album, smash hit In the Lonely Hour, was released.

Since then he has become one of the biggest acts on the planet with more than 12 million global album sales and an array of impressive awards, including a Golden Globe, three Brit Awards and four Grammy’s.

He has also won an Oscar for best song for the single Writing’s on the Wall, the theme song to 2015 James Bond film Spectre.

Sam plays Sheffield’s Fly DSA Arena on Tuesday, March 20.

Tickets priced £32, £43.20 & £56.64, including fees, are now on sale from www.flydsaarena.co.uk, 0114 256 5656 or in person from the arena box office.