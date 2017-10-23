Royal Philharmonic Orchestra serve up the full English in Nottingham visit

Works by three English composers will be performed at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, October 27, by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The new Nottingham Classics season continues with a concert starting at 7.30pm and conducted by Barry Wordsworth.

The concert begins with Elgar’s Cockaigne Overture (In London Town), a multi-faceted and lively evocation of that particular city in musical form.

Highly acclaimed Mark Bebbington (pictured) will be the guest soloist in a performance of John Ireland’s Piano Concerto. Premiered in 1930, this tuneful work was highly popular for a number of decades before fading from concert halls, but it is ripe for rediscovery, being a classic of the British repertoire.

The second half is given over to Gustav Holst’s The Planets, one of the most popular of all 20th century works.

It will feature the voices of the Mansfield-based Cantamus Girls Choir in its final movement, Neptune.

Tickets cost £8-£35. Call the box office for more ticket details on 0115 9895555 or you can go to www.trch.co.uk