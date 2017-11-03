Rock Mass returns for Minster event

The Rock Mass is back in Nottinghamshire as classic rock band Metanoia will be in the house for a 7pm start on Friday, November 10, at Southwell Minster.

Metanoia is a regular favourite in the Big Top at Greenbelt festival and is also well knowing for inventing the U2charist. The Rock Mass is a truly memorable occasion, with top quality live music, a light show, big screen and Eucharist.

Minster School Chaplain, Father Matthew Askey said: “This year we’re supporting Christian Aid again and there will be a collection during the service for their vital work worldwide. Come along, bring your friends, make it a special occasion for your Youth Group or club. All are welcome, young and the young-at-heart. Free entry.”

Youth leaders are asked to contact Matt to register your youth group beforehand if possible on 01636817993 or email matt@southwellminster.org.uk