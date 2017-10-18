Roachford ready to rock in Sheffield

Following another hugely successful tour with Mike & The Mechanics, Andrew Roachford is on the road again with his own band, starting in November.

Once more, Andrew blew away audiences on tour , performing not only Mechanics and Genesis classics, such as The Living Years and I Can’t Dance, but also his own signature song, Cuddly Toy.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter says: “One of the things I like most about doing shows is the connection I feel with the audience, no other instance in everyday life do I know of that you can have this kind of emotional connection with a group of people you don’t know.

“Music can open people’s hearts in such a powerful way.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the road with my band again. I like to keep my music fans happy by doing what I do best – performing my songs.”

Tracks from his latest album Encore are set to feature heavily on the setlist.

He says: “I’ve never categorized music, I listen to music that moves me and that’s what inspires my writing”.

“This album showcases some of the songs that have fired me up over the years to become a performer and to bring the magic in every show I play.

“I once read that a sign of a good singer wasn’t just about ability but more importantly about someone that when they sang you believe every word.”

