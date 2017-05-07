REVIEW: That’s what we like Sheffield fans tell Bruno Mars

Global superstar Bruno Mars wrapped up the UK leg of his 24K Magic World Tour with a show that will live long in the memory at Sheffield Arena.

And judging by the fans’ reactions from start to finish he will be more than welcome back in the Steel City.

In truth, despite the huge roar which welcomed Bruno and his band, The Hooligans, onto the Rubik’s Cube-inspired stage, it felt like the Hawaiian singer-songwriter was going through the motions at the start, with little audience interaction and no smiles.

And after a month on the road across Europe and 23 shows already, it was, perhaps, understandable.

However, loudly cheered on by the packed arena, Bruno soon got into the groove and by the time second song 24K Magic, complete with loud indoor fireworks, wrapped up, it was clear he was feeding off the crowd’s energy and the famous grin was back.

From then on it was one glorious, if somewhat cheesy party.

At times, it looked like a Jackson 5/Motown tribute act as The Hooligans doubled as backing dancers straight out of the Four Tops or Temptations. but that was all part of the fun as they rattled through songs such as Treasure, Marry You, When I Was Your Man and latest single That’s What I Like.

Bruno shot to fame when his first two singles – Just The Way You Are and Grenade – topped the charts both sides of the Atlantic.

And it was no surprise he wrapped up his main set – immediately after a stunning piano solo by Hooligan John Fossitt – with them, with Just The Way You Are one almighty singalong, complete with gold ticker tape from the stage and sounddesk.

After a brief break, met with chants of Bruno, Bruno from the darkened auditorium, the main man was back with Locked Out of Heaven before finishing with the track he is probably best known for, Mark Ronson’s Uptown Funk, to ensure fans left with smiles nearly as wide as his.

Bruno Mars on stage with his 24K Magic World Tour.

MORE MUSIC NEWS

Eighties stars together for Sheffield concert

Maxïmo Park ready to Risk Sheffield show

Take a cinematic trip to Wonderland with famous trio

Bruno Mars on stage with his 24K Magic World Tour.