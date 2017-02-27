REVIEW: London Mozart Players at Sheffield City Hall

London Mozart Players gave an excellent concert at Sheffield City Hall, writes Mavis Kirkham.

It contained two major works by Mozart and they were expertly played.

The eminent conductor, Howard Shelley, was also the soloist in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 17 in G major.

He played with great skill and sensitivity and the close relationship between the conductor and the string players was very clear and produced a really nuanced interpretation of the music. The much loved and dramatic Mozart Symphony No 40 was the highlight of the evening and the audience loved it.

We also heard Britten’s Simple Symphony, based on material he wrote between the ages of nine and 12. It was lovely and neither simple nor a symphony. Elgar’s Serenade for Strings in E Minor was also played beautifully.

The star of the evening was Mozart and these wonderfully skilled players gave us a memorable performance.