Record Review with Kevin Bryan

It’s Record Review time again, courtesy of Kevin Bryan.

The Unthanks - Diversions Vol.4 - The Songs and Poems of Molly Drake (Rabble Rouser Music). The Unthanks’ latest fascinating side project finds the acclaimed folkies exploring the songs and poems of Molly Drake, inspired by a series of recordings made in the family sitting room during the 50s by her husband Rodney. Her tragically gifted son Nick has become an icon of doomed romanticism since his untimely death in 1974 at the age of just 26, and Molly was obviously a major creative talent in her own right too on the evidence presented by this haunting collection, which also features readings of several of her mother’s poems by Nick’s sister, the actress Gabrielle Drake.

The Byrds - Live at the Fillmore West February 1969(Retroworld). This splendid live package has been culled from the two shows that The Byrds played at the famed Fillmore West venue in San Francisco just after the release of their Dr.Byrds and Mr.Hyde album. Recently recruited guitarist Clarence White’s presence illuminates many of the stand-out tracks here, and the bluegrass ace is in particularly fine fettle on Dylan’s This Wheel’s On Fire and the classic Eight

Miles High, setting the seal on a memorable medley which also features their mid-sixties hits Turn! Turn! Turn and Mr.Tambourine Man.

Jarvis Cocker/Chilly Gonzales - Room 29 (Deutsche Grammophon). It can often seem as if Jarvis Cocker’s burgeoning career as a radio presenter is taking precedence over his musical exploits these days, although this beguiling collaboration with pianist Chilly Gonzales demonstrates that the creative spark still burns as brightly as ever in the former Pulp frontman’s psyche. Room 29 takes the form of an intimate song cycle exploring the rich tapestry of

human life that has unfolded in one of the rooms of Hollywood’s infamous Chateau Marmont, liberally peppered with bittersweet gems such as Clara and the show-stopping A Trick of the Light.

Townes Van Zandt - Flyin’ Shoes (Charly Records). Troubled Texan troubadour Townes Van Zandt is the subject of the latest remastered re-issue from the good people at Charly Records, focussing attention on his 1978 collaboration with legendary producer Chips Moman. Townes never really enjoyed the mass recognition that his uniquely poetic songwriting style so obviously merited but his albums always repay closer investigation and this fine effort is no exception,

serving up classic creations such as Loretta and No Place To Fall alongside a surprising revamp of Bo Diddley’s Who Do You Love.