Rachel returns to area for Pleasley concert

Renowned Mansfield musician Rachel Holt is returning to the area this weekend for a concert.

Rachel, who attended Sherwood Hall School, Mansfield, returns to her roots with musical partner Anna Christensen to perform as Appassionata, a flute and harp duo.

A concert at the ancient St Michael’s Church, Pleasley, on Sunday, May 14, provides an atmospheric and tranquil setting for this magical music combination.

Both musicians have spent many years performing at the highest level and this is an opportunity to appreciate world class music in a community location.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets are available from Val Gamble 01623 810035 or valgamble52@aol.com.

They cost £10 for adults, £3 for 16 years and under.