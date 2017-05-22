Punk aces Verbal Warning to launch new album at Nottingham event

Verbal Warning - one of Nottingamshire’s oldest punk rock bands - will be officially launching their new album No Half Measures at an event this week.

The launch takes place on Thursday, May 25, from 7.30pm, at The Understudy venue, The Lord Roberts, Broad Street, Nottingham.

Authentic survivors from the original punk explosion, their self-released album features 13 new tracks. This will be their first new material since 2010’s Red Star Radio. They have a big and loyal following across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire but play all over the country, proving a particular hit at festivals.

From Piers Morgan to social media culture, from gun laws to the world of post-pub takeaway food, the topics tackled on the album are broad and varied, all wrapped up in some extremely catchy choruses and driving riffs.

For the first time, the band whose early gigs were back in 1980, will have the album on offer on limited edition vinyl as well as CD. At the album launch event, Verbal Warning will perform the whole album, along with older material, with support on the night from Static Kill. Admission is free.

The album is available at www.verbalwarninguk.com

Photo: Robert Balmer