Plenty of half-term fun at Harley Gallery

There are lots of creative LEGO®-inspired fun; interactive storytelling, crafts, and building challenges are in store at The Harley Gallery on the Welbeck Estate this half-term.

As well as the chance to see the fantastic Brick Wonders exhibition (free admission) at the gallery until April 2, families can book onto creative sessions running every day.

Up for a challenge to ‘Beat the Architect’? Watch Soul Architects’ director Carl Andrews race to build a LEGO® brick model against the clock and then see if you can beat his time. Organised by RIBA East Midlands, this event on Saturday, February 18, is suitable for adults and children. There is no need to book, just drop in between 11am and 3pm.

Children aged four and up can make their own LEGO® Head Jar on February 14 in one of the 30-minute sessions led by the gallery’s own in-house LEGO® enthusiast Carl Gibson. Perfect for storing pencils or prized possessions, all materials are supplied with sessions priced at £2.50 per child.

Inspired by the bright colours of the LEGO® models? Then why not Paint-a-Pot in the Pottery Studio on February 16. There’s a wide selection of ready-made pottery, including mugs, plates, trinket boxes, egg cups and vases. It is suitable for all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. The cost is £5 per session, plus your choice of individually priced pottery blanks.

Interactive storytelling sessions taking their cue from the models in the Brick Wonders exhibition will be led by Nottingham-based writer Lisa Simpson. The fun sessions will get the children to explore the galleries as they go on a journey to help the Titanic find its way home (February 13) and search for animals in a ‘portrait safari’ in the Portland Collection to make their way onto Noah’s Ark (February 17). It is £2.50 per child, four and under go free.

Hands on Holidays on February 15 will see children get creative on a LEGO®-themed activity. Explore the Brick Wonders exhibition then enjoy a LEGO®-themed hands on activity with education manager Dayle Green.

Adults must stay with their children at all times. It is priced at £2.50 per child, suitable for all ages.

For more information visit www.harleygallery.co.uk