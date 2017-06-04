Pepper album to be performed by Bootleg Beatles and the RLPO

The Bootleg Beatles and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, on Thursday, June 29, from 7.30pm.

As Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band reaches its half century, the award-winning orchestra and the nation’s premier tribute group, The Bootleg Beatles, team up to perform this iconic album live in its entirety 50 years after its original release.

This show incorporates many other hits from the heady days of 1967, including Strawberry Fields, Penny Lane and All You Need Is Love.

As the Fab Four themselves so famously assured us ‘a splendid time is guaranteed for all’.

Tickets are £29.50-£49.50 and you can contact the box office for more details on 0115 9895555.