Party time at the RCH with kids’ TV star Justin

CBeebies’ favourite Justin Fletcher brings his latest show Justin’s Party to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on March 5.

Performances start at 11.30am amd 2.30pm.

Justin’s Party is a brand new show packed full of fantastic songs, dances and hilarious games guaranteed to make it THE party of the year!

There will be lots of exciting surprises along the way and you will get to meet Justin’s adorable new puppy Engelbert.

Get your party clothes ready and come and join in with this very exciting fun-tastic celebration.

Tickets are £18-£19.50. Call the box office for ticket availability on 0115 9895555.