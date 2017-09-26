Party Music has Sheffield band Rale on track for success

new single
Party Music is described as a “post-punk pop song that on the surface sounds simplistic, yet lyrically it deals with political figures exploiting fear and prejudice arising from inequality and segregation in society”.
The single features a video filmed at a karaoke night in Walthamstow, east London.
Sprinkle With Rust, the debut single by Rale – singer/bassist Tom O’Hara and guitarists Dino Sofos and Sena Verdi – was released in December 2016.
They followed this with Glisten in May, and last month released Demento.
An EP is due next month.
For more, see fb.com/raleband
