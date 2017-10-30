Nottinghamshire visit for acclaimed singer Cara

Irish folk singer Cara Dillon is coming to St Mary’s Church in Lowdham on Saturday December 2 as part of her Christmas tour.

Having recorded her highly anticipated Christmas album Upon A Winter’s Night, Cara and her band will be performing classic carols, Celtic hymns and other Christmas songs to celebrate and share in the Christmas Spirit.

If you don’t know the voice of Cara Dillon, you’re in for a treat. If you are already amongst her legions of admirers around the world, you know you have something

special in store.

The extraordinary Irish singer makes music that transcends genres and crosses barriers. She has won every folk award going, but confesses to being no purist, making music that reaches beyond the constraints and limitations of tradition. “To me, you can go anywhere with every song. The melody and message is at the

forefront of everything I do. I don’t really care where the song came from, how old it is, and who did it first. It’s whether it strikes a note in my heart, does it haunt me, do I need to sing it?”

For more, see www.caradillon.co.uk

Photo credit: Matt Austin