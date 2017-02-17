Nottingham show for Busted

Busted will headline a gig at Rock City in Nottingham on February 20.

Extra dates have been added to their tour and the trio have basking in the success of latest track One Of A Kind, released last month and their new album Night Driver, which came out late last year.

The two-time BRIT Award winners have tasted success again with the release of their first new release in 12 years and have been creating waves with fans up and down the country.

For more on the gig at the Talbot Street venue, you can go to www.rock-city.co.uk