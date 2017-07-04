Newstead Brass to perform in national event this weekend

Nottinghamshire music favourites Newstead Brass are taking part in BrassFest UK, taking place this weekend (July 7-9).

BrassFestUK is a weekend of brass bands being seen, heard and appreciated across the whole of the UK with free performances in venues such as the local bandstand, village green, pub or park. 125 brass bands are registered for the event, including an estimated 3,000 players and a potential audience of around 10,000 people.

Newstead Brass will be playing for Picnic in the Park event on Sunday, July 9, between 12noon and 3pm in the Millennium Garden of the University of Nottingham’s main campus. As well as the band’s music there will be range of other activities for all the family including face painting, rocket-making, pond dipping and a children’s nature quest trail. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic but a limited café service will also be available.

A special piece of music Spirit of Brass has also been written for BrassFest UK 2017 and will be included in Newstead’s programme.

Newstead’s performance will be the only BrassFest UK event in Nottinghamshire, but Nottinghamshire brass bands Blidworth, Carlton Training & Hucknall-Linby will be taking part in the BrassFest-listed Shirebrook Open Entertainment Contest on Sunday, July 9, just over the border at Derbyshire’s Shirebrook Leisure Centre from 12 noon.

A Newstead Band spokesperson said: “I’ve known BrassFest UK organiser Rob Tompkins through social media for a couple of years and I’m delighted Newstead Brass are able to take part in this initial BrassFest UK event. The Millennium Garden at Nottingham University is a beautiful setting for a picnic and I hope many people will come along for what, weather permitting, should be a fantastic afternoon. I’d also encourage people to support the many free afternoon brass band concerts that take part across the East Midlands through the summer months. We’re lucky that so many parks still have bands playing in them regularly.”

Other forthcoming Newstead Brass events include the International Byron Festival (Friday July 14) and the Ripley Music Festival (Saturday July 15). The Ripely Music Festival will once again feature the band’s live accompaniment to the firework finale.

For more details of all events please visit www.newsteadband.co.uk