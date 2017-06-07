New online tool helps you create music festival related playlist

Are you heading to Download Festival in Derbyshire this weekend?

Or maybe the line-up at another event like Y Not Festival is more your cup of tea.

Well, whichever festival you’re going to this summer, you’ll be able to get in the mood thanks to a series of new Spotify playlists compiled by Expedia.

Using Spotify’s library, Playlister will automatically make you an extensive playlist from festivals that have taken place up to 40 years ago.

The tool will take the most popular, and lesser known, tracks from any year of any festival you choose to quickly create a downloadable playlist to get you in the mood, or help you remember the good times.

Find it at https://playlister.expedia.co.uk.