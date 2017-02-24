Masque to perform Mike Harding comedy in Mansfield

Masque Productions present the side-splitting comedy Fur Coat and No Knickers by Mike Harding at the Palace Theatre, Mansfield.

It can be seen there from Wednesday, March 1, to Saturday, March 4, commencing at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee from 2.30pm.

The play centres around two northern families who have grown up in the same district. One family - dad a counsellor and mum a lady who lunches - have moved up in the world whereas the other family still live in the same street they started out in. Trouble begins when the daughter and son from each family decide to marry.

Add in an explosive situation at a stag party involving a stripper, a drunken Irish priest and a father who thinks that Mussolini’s political philosophy is the answer to the country’s problems.

Put in a grandad who can drink everyone under the table and mother of the bride and groom prepared to do battle with their handbags at high noon, and you have the perfect recipe for a hilarious, fast-paced comedy.

Tickets are £11 (no concessions).

Call the box office at the Palace Theatre on 01623 633133.