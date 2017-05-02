Mansfield band to launch debut album at town venue

Mansfield band Of Men and Crows will be launching their debut album at an event at Visin West Notts College in the town on Monday, May 8.

Of Men and Crows are a dynamic yet sensitive group who blend the melodic hooks and guitar-driven rock of the Foo Fighters or Kings of Leon with the emotional lyricism and classic songwriting of the Fray and Against the Current.

All of the band members are currently studying on the Higher National Diploma (HND) in Music.

Their gig at the Create Theatre will showcase live versions of the songs on their eponymous album.

Of Men and Crows will be joined by other students who, following a visit to Barcelona, will be playing a set of songs influenced by the city, its history, culture and colourful characters.

The performance will be accompanied by visual projections to create a multi-media experience.

Doors open at 6.30pm. The show starts at 7pm. All ages are welcome.

Entry to the gig is free. Members of the public will need to pre book tickets at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/175124