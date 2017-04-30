Maiden get ready for arena gig in Nottingham

Rock legends Iron Maiden continue their hugely successful The Book of Souls World Tour with a performance at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Thursday, May 4.

Maiden founder member and bass player Steve Harris said: “As it’s been so long since our last full UK arena tour, we really wanted to get to our fans in as many cities as possible.

“We’re really looking forward to it, especially visiting places we haven’t been to for a very long time. The whole band is really enjoying this tour and although we love playing festivals and stadiums, it is terrific to return to the intimacy and atmosphere of arenas.

“The songs from The Book Of Souls album and the new Maya-themed Eddies and stage sets have gone down really well and fan reaction has been amazing. And of course we know our fans appreciate us playing a lot of the older songs too, which we will continue to do.”

Special guests on all shows will be American arena headliners Shinedown. Shinedown’s Zach Myers commented: “Iron Maiden are the kings of metal and one of the greatest live bands of all time. It’s an honour to be touring with them in Europe and in their home country and to play in front of their fans.”

For ticket availability, go to https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/ironmaiden or call 0843 373 3000.

Photo credit: John McMurtrie