Mac tribute to wow audience members at Rescue Rooms

Fleetwood Bac perform their Fleetwood Mac tribute act at The Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on Saturday, May 6.

Endorsed by Mick Fleetwood himself and raved about by Peter Green’s biographer, this is the only Mac tribute band to authentically replicate the classic Stevie/Lindsey/Christine/John/Mick Rumours line-up.

The sound, the look, the mystical atmosphere and on-stage chemistry are all portrayed with the passion and energy that got the seal of approval from ‘Big Daddy’ Mick, and built up an excellent reputation amongst Mac fans through numerous tours, festival appearances, corporate events and TV and radio slots all over the U.K. and Europe.

Fans include original Mac bassist and biographer Bob Brunning, who has joined the band several times on stage, and Peter Green’s official biographer Martin Celmins.

The Fleetwood Bac show focuses on the Rumours era of the band (still the fifth biggest-selling album of all time). It also features several songs from the Peter Green days, plus some of Stevie Nicks’s biggest solo hits.

Songs featured (all UK and US hit singles) include Dreams, Don’t Stop, Go Your Own Way, You Make Loving Fun, Tusk, Gypsy, Everywhere, Oh Well, Rhiannon, Little Lies, Black Magic Woman, Seven Wonders, Say You Love Me, Big Love, Oh Diane, Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around, Albatross, Sara, Man Of The World, Hold Me, Green Manalishi, Need Your Love So Bad and The Chain etc.

Doors open at 6.30pm. Admission is £12. Advance tickets are available from The Rescue Rooms on 0844 871 8819.