Live Music Review: John Legend in Nottingham

There was a lot of love in the air in Nottingham on Sunday night as US crooner John Legend hit the city’s Motorpoint Arena on his Darkness and Light Tour, writes Daniel Bailey.

The All of Me singer provided an evening of ultimate musical therapy for the packed out crowd, with Legend showing all his class as one of the world’s finest vocalists and pianists.

His soothing and soulful tones immediately warmed the insides as he flitted from the piano to standing solo at the mic, even throwing in a few dance moves as well.

Oozing a sense of calm, his flawless vocal created the perfect tonic to help wind down a weekend before the stresses of a mad Monday at work.

In the showbiz world it’s rare for an artist to be punctual, but Legend was just that as he treated the crowd to a full two-hour set demonstrating his true professionalism and commitment to his audience.

As expected, the romantic All of Me was saved for the encore while other hits during the set included Penthouse Floor and Love Me Now from the new album, along with the smash hit Ordinary People, plus his brilliant latest offering Surefire.

And there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when he proudly performed Right by You, a song written for his baby daughter Luna, in front of a backdrop montage of cute family photos.

There were also selections from past albums including Made to Love, Slow Dance and the beautiful love track You and I, plus a cover of Curtis Mayfield’s Superfly, the song that Legend said was played when Luna was born.

Overall, with his constant smile and a demeanour appreciative of his global fame, he comes across as a really nice bloke thoroughly deserving of his success.

He has a great band and some impressive backing vocalists, but for me, it’s behind the polished Yamaha piano where he truly shines and it’s where you can feel the emotion coming through his thoughtful tunes.

It’s also abundantly clear that he puts his heart and soul into every show, just by the sight of his sweat-drenched shirt seeping through his dapper blue suit.

After this stunning performance, it’s difficult to argue that the name ‘Legend’ is truly fitting of the artist and you can see exactly why the man is currently riding on a career high.

Long may it continue.