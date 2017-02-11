Lakeside visit for Scottish aces Breabach

Walking away with the accolades Folk Band of the Year and Album of Year at the 2016 Scots Trad Music Awards was the perfect way to round off an exciting year for Scottish contemporary-folk group Breabach.

2017 see’s them back out on tour showcasing a increasingly mature sound and live performance while simultaneously building their international recognition on the world and roots music scene as one of the UK’s most dynamic and exciting bands.

You can see them in action on February 15 at Nottingham’s Lakeside Theatre.

For more on the band and the gig, go to www.lakesidearts.org.uk