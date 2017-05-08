Jamie’s hit show is a homage to Yoko Ono

Jamie Wood’s show O No! is to be performed in the Neville Studio at Nottingham Playhouse on Saturday, May 13, starting at 8pm.
One of the most talked about shows of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2015, O No! is a psychedelic ride, and a wonky homage to the woman damned for destroying The Beatles.
Jamie Wood is a maker of exciting accessible theatre, that challenges, entertains and moves his audiences. This show was Jamie’s sixth time being nominated for a Total Theatre Award for Experimentation and Innovation.
Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9419419.
