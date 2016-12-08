Inspiring evening with talented Notts kids

An Inspired Christmas Concert is taking place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, December 9, from 7.30pm.

This festive performance features vibrant a capella performances from five Nottinghamshire secondary schools, who have created exciting new vocal ensembles with National Youth Choirs of Great Britain workshop leaders over the past few months.

The evening also includes performances from the National Youth Choir’s Fellowship, comprising eight of the most gifted young singers in the UK.

The lively vibe begins with a pre-concert foyer performance by steel pan group Pure Steel and there’s music to enjoy after the choir performance from Music Workshop’s Community and Youth Choir and Advanced Music Ensemble.

Tickets are £5. For under 16s and Go Card holders, it is £3.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo by Dom Henry