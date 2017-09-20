Inspirational musical is coming to Palace Theatre

Inspirations Theatre Company will be performing the smash-hit musical Gypsy at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre from September 21-23.

Performances of this ‘musical fable’ take place nightly from 7.30pm.

Gypsy is based on the real-life story of the biggest star in burlesque: Gypsy Rose Lee and tells the ultimate tale about her aggressive stage mother, and her ultimate rise to fame.

Join Rose, June and Louise on their trip across the United States during the 1920s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was being born.

Jule Styne’s music and Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics make for some fantastic songs which have been sung by the likes of Bette Midler, Angela Lansbury, Ethel Merman, Imelda Staunton and other big names including Everything’s Coming Up Roses, Together Wherever We Go, You Gotta Get A Gimmick and the show stopping Rose’s Turn.

This 2016 Olivier Award-winning show for best musical is being performed by a cast of over 30 with a live ten-piece orchestra, a professional set and period appropriate costumes. making this a show that really cannot be missed.

Nicola Smith, who is taking the role of Rose, said: “It’s been a big challenge to learn the lines, songs and routines for Rose but I’ve enjoyed every minute of each rehearsal. She is a huge character that I’m very excited to play! My favourite song has to be Together Wherever We Go because it’s a lot of fun and light hearted. I’ve had an amazing time learning how to become Rose and can’t wait for the show.

Gabrielle Rhian Mason plays the adult June. She explained: “I’m loving every minute of Gypsy! The show is amazing! It’s great performing with such a talented group of people, many of which are my good friends. The character June is so fun to play. She is so energetic and bouncy, it reminds me of my dancing show days.

“My close friends would say I am very much like June in real life! I take it as a compliment, she’s very bubbly, fun loving and excitable. Playing June had been a joy! She’s a star!”

Patrick Laidlaw, who plays Herbie in the show, added: “I’ve really enjoyed myself so far, massive step into the unknown for me. I’ve literally never been in a musical from start to finish, the acting and dancing are fresh challenges that I’m thoroughly enjoying. I’m glad I’ve had the opportunity to play against Nic, she’s a really experienced cast member and makes me feel at ease with a lot of the scenes. She’s also given me lots of moral support with it being my first acting role. My favourite song would have to be You’ll Never Get Away From Me as it really highlights the dynamics between Rose and Herbie in a very entertaining and “humorous way.

Also in the cast are:

Adult Louise: Chloe Worstenholme

Baby June: Amelia Elvidge

Baby Louise: Zoe Frost

Tulsa: Matthew Szadura

Mazeppa: Emily Pea-Green Gray

Tessie Tura: Bekah Petrillo

Electra: Freya Megan Lancaster

Inspirations Theatre Company is an amateur dramatics group for all ages from six to adult who specialise in performing west end style musicals and concerts in venues across the region. Based in Chesterfield and boasting a company of over 50 adults, young people and children, Inspirations has been running for nearly 20 years delivering classes in the three disciplines of acting, singing and dancing to help build confidence, develop transferable skills and create life long friendships.

With previous members currently performing in the West End in shows such as Wicked, as well as other performing ventures across the globe from cruise line entertainers to touring companies, to dance teachers to professional singers, inspirations is proud to continually be ‘Inspiring Future Stars’.

Tickets for Gyspy are on sale now at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or you can call the box office on 01623 633133.