Hometown gig for Sheffield ace Carrack

Paul Carrack, one the UK’s great singer songwriters and multi-instrumentalists, is set to play his hometown gig in the Arena’s intimate Steel Hall setting on Friday, February 24.

Tickets are priced £33.60 and £43.12 when booked online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or through the ticket hotline on 0114 256 56 56.

Tickets booked in person at the Arena box office are priced £31.50 and £40.43 including booking fee.

Balancing his career between his solo work and guesting on the current Eric Clapton album/tour, his widely-varied CV also includes Roxy Music, BB King, Nick Lowe, Roger Waters, Squeeze, Mike + Mechanics, Elton John, The Smiths and Ringo Starr to name just a few.

He has written such classics as How Long, co-written Love Will Keep Us Alive for the Eagles and Over My Shoulder with Mike Rutherford.

However, his other career is his real passion and that is the solo Paul Carrack. That is the real Paul Carrack. He has now recorded 18 solo albums and the latest, Soul Shadows was his highest chart entry to date.

His sold-out shows have created a fan base who have come to love his incredible live performances and they are not to be missed. In 2017, he embarks on his biggest-ever tour with 25 shows in the UK alone. Never one to rest, he’s already planning a new album too!

This much-loved blue-eyed soul singer and firm favourite with Radio 2 listeners continues to stride forward on a hot streak of creativity that shows no signs of slowing down.

Photo by Dean Northcott