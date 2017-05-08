Hits galore from Brian and co at the Palace Theatre

Enjoy a blast from the past when original artists Brian Poole and the Tremeloes perform at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Thursday, May 17, at 7.30pm.

It is 54 years since they recorded their first hit single, and now Brian Poole, Len ‘Chip’ Hawkes and Dave Munden are together again to perform hits such as Twist and Shout, Do You Love Me, Silence is Golden and many more.

They will be backed by Vanity Fare for this great evening of nostalgia, taking you back to the swinging 60s.

Formed in 1958 and fronted by vocalist Brian Poole, this UK pop group were initially known as Brian Poole And The Tremilos when they made their debut at the Ilford Palais in 1960.

Poole was originally known as a Buddy Holly imitator and even went as far as wearing spectacles filled with plain glass.

After his backing musicians reverted to the title Tremeloes, the entire ensemble successfully auditioned for Decca Records on January 1 1962 and were signed in favour of the Beatles.

A cover of the Isley Brothers’ Twist And Shout brought them a UK Top 10 hit the following year.

The follow-up, a reading of the Contours’ Do You Love Me?, hit number 1 in the UK and 15 other countries. Other hits included Silence is Golden, Do You Love Me, Here Comes My Baby, Candy Man and many more.

During the 60s Brian Poole & The Tremeloes had many hits and toured the world four times.

Call the box office for ticket details on 01623 633133.